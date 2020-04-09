York College freshman outside hitter David Heyliger Jr. was selected last Friday as a 2020 CUNYAC men’s volleyball first team all-star following a standout rookie campaign.
He is the program’s first-ever freshman to receive the distinction.
As York’s sixth first-team selection in eight seasons, Heyliger Jr. was twice named CUNYAC Rookie of the Week during a year when he ranked among the league leaders in points (sixth, 3.35), kills (seventh, 2.71) and aces (second, 0.43).
Senior Juan Rodriguez represented the Cardinals as a member of the CUNYAC Sportsmanship Team.
