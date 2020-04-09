New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 58F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.