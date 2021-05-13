Students from York College’s Department of Performing and Fine Arts presented a virtual concert, called 2021: A Telematic Odyssey. The school’s jazz band will feature music from Chet Baker, Duke Ellington, Eddie Harris, Herbie Mann, Peggy Lee, Sonny Rollins and T-Bone Walker on May 12 at 7 p.m.
The concert was a long time coming for the 15 students in the school’s jazz band, according to York College. The musicians and singers were not able to perform in-person since December 2019, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, through innovative technology, the band members were able to rehearse remotely this spring using an online platform that allows members of the group to practice their music simultaneously via the internet.
This newly developed technology is what allows the band to present its first concert in over a year, according to Dr. Thomas Zlabinger, the band’s director.
“We used a low-latency platform, and low-latency is a fancy term for low delay,” said Zlabinger. “Anytime we use any tele-technology, like television or telephone, it’s telematics. There is going to be a delay across the internet or across the phone wires.”
This new technology, similar to the Zoom teleconference platform, has seen an uptick in use, according to Zlabinger.
“It’s exploded,” said Zlabinger. “Musicians want to talk in order to jam with each other. We typically see this technology in late night talk shows, but it is the first time that musicians have used it aggressively. It’s becoming the norm because we are sequestered at home.”
The technology allows the band to play in real time as long as they are within 100 to 150 miles from each other, according to the band leader.
“The good thing about a densely populated area like New York City, we have very short distances that covers a lot of people as long as they have a very strong internet connection,” said Zlabinger. “They also need to have a strong Ethernet connection, which is very important. It does not work over Wi-Fi.”
One of the 15 students to use the technology was Jeffrey Frias, a senior majoring in sociology and minoring in music performance.
“When we started using the program, I felt like it was unreal,” said Frias. “We at first tried to use Zoom, but that didn’t work. When I started using the program, it was like if I was right next to my band mate.”
Using low-latency was like talking on the phone with less lag time, according Frias, a saxophonist and flautist.
“It wasn’t that tough of a program,” said Frias. “There were just a few things I had to download.”
Although he had to practice away from school, he is excited to be performing live again.
“When we didn’t have a performance to look forward to, it was kind of tough to stay motivated,” said Frias. “With things like my senior recital [Extended Play], which was a smaller group and this jazz ensemble from home feels like a step forward getting back to normal.”
For his senior exit project, Frias composed three of his own songs.
“They are all jazz-related,” said Frias of his EP. “When it comes to the concert, people are going to be surprised by how great it is.”
Another student who used the technology was Emmaly Merced, a singer with the group and a sophomore majoring in music performance.
“I hadn’t done a performance with the jazz band yet,” said Merced. “It is a weird experience to do it first online.”
This technology will be a game changer and open up doors for people to make music together across the world, according to Merced.
“They are taking audio from Zoom and then taking it to the site that we used,” said Merced. “The site is called Jamulus.”
Merced might save time by not traveling to school, but she still misses the hands-on instruction from her professors.
“We mainly use the piano to learn sometimes and not everybody has a piano in their home,” said Merced. “It’s harder learning and performing from home, but I see how we can learn to do this online because of the pandemic.”
Merced’s only fear is noise outside her home.
“I had a neighbor with a dog that was barking a lot,” said Merced, who left her place in the Bronx to perform at her boyfriend’s grandmother’s home in Harlem. “I’m very excited about this performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.