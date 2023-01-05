Redistricting requests, bus lane backlash and a battle over the potential co-location of a charter school at two Southeast Queens campuses dominated the headlines in the second half of 2022.
July
In response to the June Supreme Court ruling in NYS-RPA v. Bruen, which determined it unconstitutional for states to determine proper cause for gun-carrying permits, Gov. Hochul signed into law a package of legislation that strengthened state firearms laws and bolstered restrictions on concealed carry weapons.
Off-duty Correction Officer David Donegan helped stop a shooting in Queens Village on July 3, when he shot a man aiming a gun at a crowd assembled near the Square Biz motorcycle club and his armed accomplice.
The Chronicle obtained a letter in which eight elected officials who represent Jamaica or neighboring areas called for the end of a city Department of Transportation study into the effects of the Jamaica Avenue bus lane on surrounding businesses.
“Downtown Jamaica has been subject to a major transportation shift as the community has continued to grow and revitalize,” the letter stated. “While we understand the need for improved bus service, the Jamaica Avenue bus lanes have had a significant and damaging effect on businesses along the corridor.”
The Chronicle visited the Jamaica Avenue corridor, as it had earlier in the year, to hear from small business owners affected by the bus lane. Kevin Jiang, owner of Jamaica Liquors located between 149th and 150th streets, said he had been losing between $1,000 and $2,000 per weekend since the alterations to Jamaica Avenue.
The city Department of Small Business Services announced the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, the Sutphin Boulevard BID and the 165th Street Mall Improvement Association would combine into one new BID, called the Downtown Jamaica BID.
The city Departments of Environmental Protection and Design and Construction announced the completion of water main and sewer repairs in St. Albans and South Jamaica, the 18th project to reach substantial completion in the 44-project plan to improve Southeast Queens’ drainage system.
Jazz icon Roberta Flack was honored with the key to the city at the St. Albans Jazz and R&B Fest on July 16.
City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) expressed concerns with proposed changes to her District 31, specifically the division of Springfield Gardens, in the city Districting Commission’s preliminary proposal for new Council lines.
August
An advocate for a dog run at Rufus King Park shared to Twitter images of individuals passed out on park benches and human defecation in one of the fountains at the greenspace.
Southeast Queens’ police precincts, including the 103rd and 113th, celebrated their annual Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 2, hosting barbecues and activities for community members and their youngsters.
Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) joined Brooks-Powers in sharing their frustrations over the Districting Commission’s preliminary maps for the new Council districts.
Williams expressed concerns over potentially losing the portion of Downtown Jamaica that had previously fallen under her purview, while Adams was concerned about the splitting of Rochdale Village into two districts.
As part of his weeklong “Borough Hall on Your Block: Southeast Queens” initiative, Borough President Donovan Richards celebrated the topping off ceremony at the soon-to-be 116th Precinct, marking a milestone in the construction of the new station house.
“Forty years!” Richards said, referencing the amount of time the Southeast Queens community had been advocating for a new precinct.
Richards also announced a $3 million investment in the renovation and expansion of the Rosedale branch of the Queens Public Library.
Richards, Mayor Adams and several councilmembers announced the completion of a five-day operation to cite, boot and tow illegally parked commercial trucks along Springfield Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway.
Between Aug. 15 and 19, officers issued 597 summonses, placed 89 boots and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles.
“This is a residential community,” Adams said. “They deserve the same level of quality of life that we give to other parts of the city.”
September
Richards closed out “Borough Hall on Your Block” week with a town hall at the St. Albans Congregational Church. Among the topics discussed were the need for reliable public transportation in Southeast Queens, progress made in Downtown Jamaica and the illegally parked truck towing initiative.
“We’ve known for a very long time that Southeast Queens was one of those corners of the borough where the city could do better,” Richards said.
Historical preservation advocates expressed concern over the condition of the more than 150-year-old St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village following its deconsecration in June 2021. A work permit approved by the city Department of Buildings gave the OK for the structure to be torn down on Aug. 24, and the building was knocked to the ground by early November.
St. Albans Park was renamed “Archie Spigner Park” after the longtime city councilman and “Dean of Southeast Queens.”
On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Adams visited South Ozone Park to announce the creation of an additional 2,300 rain gardens, the expansion of the city’s Bluebelt program and other green infrastructure initiatives.
Gov. Hochul and project investor — and basketball legend — Earvin “Magic” Johnson helped break ground on the New Terminal One at JFK Airport, scheduled to open in 2030.
Deputy Inspector Joseph Cappelmann, commander of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle it’s difficult for his officers to distinguish between the different e-bike and moped classifications without stopping one for an inspection, despite the fact city regulations call for different rules for each class within the broader category of e-bike or moped.
“I could take every cop in my precinct and just do this enforcement and nothing else, and the next day you’d see just as many out there,” he said.
Fifty new U.S. citizens were naturalized at King Manor in Jamaica on Sept. 16, just one day before Citizenship Day.
“I feel really emotional,” Bangladesh native and newly minted U.S. citizen Nilaxi Mitra said after the ceremony. “Relieved and satisfied, and mostly, I would say, very ecstatic. I’m finally here.”
The Districting Commission rejected its own revised Council lines. Councilmember James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) expressed concerns over the commission’s proposal, particularly the splitting of the Orthodox Jewish community in Fresh Meadows.
Community Board 12 asked elected officials on their September general meeting Zoom call to keep them appraised on the situation related to migrant shelters popping up in the district following the suicide of a migrant woman in Hollis. Williams said the Mayor’s Office had been struggling to keep even elected officials in the loop.
October
Richards visited York College to announce the Queens Innovation + Tech Challenge, aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and, for the winners of its accompanying “Shark Tank” style contest, funding they need to grow their businesses.
The Friends of Brookville Park hosted the second in a series of walkthroughs with the city Parks Department aimed at monitoring the progress of keeping up with the conditions of the greenspace.
The Districting Commission voted to send a further revised proposal to the City Council for its consideration on Oct. 6, following a pair of public meetings during which the Commission returned the Orthodox Jewish portion of Fresh Meadows back to District 24.
PS 48 in Jamaica was named for the city’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins.
The Chronicle spoke to Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and his Republican challenger, Paul King, as the two battled for the Congressional seat representing the 5th District.
“There is no one better fitted to sit in Congress for the Rockaways or Hollis because I’ve lived in both places,” Meeks said.
“How many members of Congress just vote the way they’re told?” King said. “I think Gregory Meeks maybe three times out of the last 600 votes voted differently than whatever the Democratic majority wanted.”
The MediSys Health Network sent a team of six from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center to an International Medical Corps mobile medical unit in Englewood, Fla., to assist healthcare efforts in response to Hurricane Ian.
Members of the United Neighbors Civic Association of Jamaica shared with the Chronicle the trouble they had in getting a patch of shrubbery on 154th Street near 137th Avenue in Springfield Gardens trimmed.
Liberty Avenue played host to the annual Diwali Motorcade celebration on Oct. 15, featuring displays of culture and dance.
Southeast Queens residents shared their thoughts on potential capital projects in the participatory budgeting ideation process, with those in Richmond Hill interested in upgrades in and around Smokey Park.
Newly appointed Southern Queens Park Association Executive Director Jermaine Sean-Smith introduced himself to Community Board 12 at their October meeting, during which some board members expressed hesitation to supporting the organization in its effort to renegotiate its license agreement for the control of Roy Wilkins Park.
November
A man allegedly hijacked an MTA bus and took it for a more than 30-block joyride down Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights, before crashing it into a utility pole between 233rd and 234th streets.
“That’s some real movie stuff, for real,” Janelle Nicome, who lives across the street from the site of the crash, said.
The South Queens Women’s March hosted a fall festival and voter registration drive in South Richmond Hill.
Incumbents Meeks and Assemblymember Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) cruised to victory over their Republican challengers in November’s election, while a host of other lawmakers reclaimed their seats after running unopposed.
The Chronicle spoke with Daryl Pringle, a friend of the late hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay, who won four Emmys for his contribution to ABC 7’s documentary “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case.”
An analysis performed by the Chronicle showed Gov. Hochul significantly underperformed downballot Democratic Assembly candidates involved in competitive races in November’s election.
“I think you have to find issues that resonate with the majority of voters,” political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne said. “I think, to Zeldin’s credit, he seized on crime as that issue, and it resonated.”
The City Council Committee on Fire and Emergency Management held a hearing on five pieces of legislation aimed at regulating the sale of and informing the public of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries for e-mobility devices.
Community Board 12 expressed opposition to the proposed co-location of Success Academy charter schools at the MS 72 building in Rochdale and the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus.
CB 13 reported the formation of a task force related to the future of the site of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center, spearheaded by Richards’ Director of Planning and Development Vicky Garvey.
December
Administrators and parent leaders at MS 72 expressed their concerns about the co-location of a Success Academy elementary charter school at the campus. Parents were worried about overcrowding and the sharing of space between middle schoolers and younger students, and while MS 72 Restorative Justice Coordinator Clevevon Akil and Principal Ativia Sandusky echoed those concerns, they also conveyed frustration about what they perceived as a lack of due diligence on the part of the city Department of Education.
“If they actually came into the building and observed it, it wouldn’t even be a question,” Akil said.
One of the two men accused of perpetrating the killing of 14-year-old D’aja Robinson in 2013 had his conviction overturned. The prosecution’s lone witness at the trial for the man, Shamel Capers, recanted his account of the convicted shooting into the bus on which Robinson was riding. The man now deemed solely responsible for the killing, Kevin McClinton, continues to serve a 25 years to life sentence.
The city Office of Technology and Innovation, in coordination with the city Department for the Aging and LinkNYC, announced the opening of the Queens Gigabit Center, a free high-speed Wi-Fi hub for those with access to the Allen Community Senior Citizens Center, on Dec. 2.
The Chronicle spoke with U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team star forward Tim Weah, along with his uncle and former coach, Michael Duncan, following his trip to Qatar to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup. Weah got his start in the sport at Idlewild Park.
“Having those memories is just priceless and something you never forget,” Weah said of his time growing up in Southeast Queens.
Akil and UFT representative Bruce Zihal led a walkthrough of the MS 72 building on Dec. 12, and the PTAs of the four schools co-located at the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus held a joint meeting related to the proposed co-location of a Success Academy elementary charter school at the location on Dec. 8. Both events aimed to demonstrate that the buildings had no space for an additional school.
Borough President Donovan Richards helped the First Jamaica Community and Urban Development Corp. cut the ribbon on The Tree of Life Center in Jamaica, a new 174-unit affordable housing space. At the gathering prior to the ribbon cutting, he made mention of the start of a public engagement process around the future of the Creedmoor campus, set to begin this month.
The city Department of Education held a joint public hearing on Dec. 19 related to the Success Academy co-location at the MS 72 building, followed by another on Dec. 20 related to the co-location at the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus.
“Today’s hearing is about facts,” Success Academy Principal Dan Rojas said at the SGEC hearing. “This narrative that the current building is not underutilized is not only damaging, because it pits New Yorkers against New Yorkers, but it is false.”
