Coming off a rough year, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct said there are some promising signs at the start of 2021.
“Things are trending in the right direction,” said Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the 103rd, at Tuesday’s meeting of the precinct’s Community Council.
“But we’re not back to normal yet.”
Tavalaro said reported felony assaults are up slightly over the past two months, and that the precinct has seen six shootings since Dec. 1.
“Where we had struggled with robberies toward the end of 2020, we’re seeing a downward trend,” he said. Robberies in the precinct, according to statistics compiled through last Sunday show decreases year to date, week to date and a 30 percent drop for the same 28-day period in 2020.
The early sampling through Jan. 11 shows the precinct down five year to date, or 13.5 percent. Car thefts, which skyrocketed all across the city in 2020, were down in the 103rd in recent weeks.
“We’re going to be focusing on the violence,” Tavalaro told the group.
The inspector said an arrest has been made in the shooting of a 16-year-old on Sutphin Boulevard on Dec. 31. There also was a quick arrest Tuesday in a nonfatal stabbing.
“And we made two gun arrests today,” he added.
Tavalaro said the 103rd and the neighboring 113th Precinct in South Jamaica have been allocating resources from the NYPD’s Strategic Response Task Force, and that the Queens District Attorney’s Office has been working closely with them.
Tavalaro also said the precinct, along with the 105th, 107th and 113th precincts in Queens,
They first were hitting cell phone and electronics stores, and now have branched out to robbing businesses’ automatic teller machines.
“They’re pretty brazen,” Tavalaro said, adding that crew members recently engaged police in a chase.
