The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 76-year-old Jamaica resident on June 25.
Police said officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, and discovered Jorge Cornejo lying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 171st Street.
Cornejo, who lived a block away on 170th Street, was taken by EMS personnel to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he died five days later.
Photos and a video of the man wanted for questioning can be seen online at qchron.com. Police did not say where the video was taken from.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.