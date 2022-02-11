The police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of Diquan Orr, 33, of St. Albans.
The first suspect, the shooter, is described as a male with dark complexion and between the ages of 25 to 35-years-old, according to the NYPD. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, a black jacket and black sweatpants and black shoes. The second suspect is also a male of dark complexion thought to be in the same age range as the first and he was last seen in a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.
On Feb. 7, surveillance footage showed the second suspect exiting a sports bar on 194th Street just off Linden Boulevard with a brown bag and drink in hand, followed by the first suspect also with a drink in his left hand and what appears to be a gun in his right hand pointed downward to the ground. As the two cross the street, a third man, Orr, exits the business. The shooter turns and fires several shots and Orr goes down.
The incident was reported at 11:34 p.m. and the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest, and was later taken to Long Island Jewish, Valley Stream, formerly Franklin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say that after the first suspect shot the victim he entered a dark-colored Nissan Sentra operated by the second suspect, and they fled the scene eastbound on Linden Boulevard, within the confines of the 113th Precinct.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD said.
Anyone with information on the incident, the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477)or submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com. All tips are strictly confidential.
