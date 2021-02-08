With video: Home invasion robber sought

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending a man wanted for a home invasion robbery in Rosedale on Saturday.
Police at the 105th Precinct said the incident took place at about 12:20 a.m. as a man was walking to his front door near the intersection of Hook Creek Boulevard and 249th Street.
He was approached by two men, as least one of whom displayed a gun. They ordered the victim to open the door and forced him inside.
One man pistol-whipped the victim before taking $400 in case from his bedroom. Police said one suspect was arrested at the scene while the second was able to escape through a rear window.
The man being sought is described as having a Caribbean accent.
The scene of the crime is just on the Queens side of the city line, a few hundred feet from the Green Acres Mall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.