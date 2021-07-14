The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in the shooting death of Dejuan Brown, 24, in St. Albans on July 11.
According to the 113th Precinct, officers responded to the intersection of 200th Street and 111th Avenue at 8:15 p.m. in response to a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
Brown was found sitting in a Nissan Maxima having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A video of the shooting can be seen on qchron.com. It shows a man in a white hooded sweatshirt leaning out of a dark-colored SUV as it crosses into the opposite lane to pass Brown on the left and firing into the Nissan before turning at the intersection.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
