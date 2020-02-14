With video: Cops seek 3 in Jamaica robbery

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men wanted for an armed robbery and assault that took place on the evening of Jan. 11 in a residential building in the area of Lowe Court and 149th Street in Jamaica

According to police, the robbery occurred at about 9:50 p.m. when the three men forced their way into the building’s lobby and struck a man over the head with a handgun.

A surveillance video depicts two of the men concealing themselves behind a vehicle parked on the street while awaiting their opportunity. It subsequently shows the three men forcing the victim through the lobby and back to a stairwell at gunpoint.

They robbed him of his cell phone and $570 in cash before fleeing the building and leaving the scene in a gray SUV that was headed north on 149th Street when last seen. No information was available as to the victim’s possible injuries. The men are described as black males wearing dark-colored clothing.

Video can be seen at qchron.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.