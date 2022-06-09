Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) is taking action and picking up the baton where her predecessor, Daneek Miller, left it when it comes to fighting illegal dumping in District 27. She has also heard her constituents’ complaints about derelict vehicles and tractor trailers throughout her district from Queens Village to Springfield Gardens.
“On his way out he ... advocated for cameras on 99th Avenue on Dunkirk Street,” said Williams about former Councilman Miller’s initiative to stop people from out of the district from throwing waste in D27. “We just spoke to the [city Department of Sanitation] commissioner and hopefully they will be installed in August.”
The councilwoman believes that the vacant lots, tucked-away corridors and wide-open spaces not just in her district, but throughout the World’s Borough, the geographically largest borough in the city, unfortunately makes it the prime location for dumping.
“We just have the space,” said Williams to the Chronicle. “It becomes a systemic problem because government hasn’t found a long-term solution. If folks know they can dump in certain areas and there is no punishment and they don’t get caught, they will just continue to do what they have been accustomed to doing.”
For far too long people have used D27 as a dumping ground, but Williams, a homeowner in the district, wants to beautify the six neighborhoods that she represents, which also include Cambria Heights, Jamaica, Hollis and St. Albans.
Last Friday, after Williams’ office reached out to the DSNY, a cleanup crew picked up garbage on Farmers Boulevard from Merrick Boulevard to 122nd Street in St. Albans, according to the councilwoman’s spokeswoman.
Since January there have also been cleanup projects from Hollis to St. Albans to Jamaica at Liberty to Dunkirk avenues on Brinckerhoff Avenue; 108th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard; 108th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard; 202nd Street and 99th Avenue; 165th Street and Liberty Avenue; 157th Street and Liberty Avenue; Farmers Boulevard and Montauk Avenue; and Farmers Boulevard near Mars and Sidway places, according to her chief of staff, Ashley Meza.
Williams is also looking to the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office for ideas on how to battle the deluge of filth coming into D27.
“We met with the DA in Staten Island,” Williams said. “They have a comprehensive approach. Not only do they have cameras, they do sting operations, where they have their investigators go out, catch people in the act and prosecute them.”
Williams reached out to both DA Melinda Katz and Borough President Donovan Richards last week about a similar initiative in Queens.
“I’m thinking about doing a pilot project,” said Williams. “It’s something that could be replicated in other areas of Queens.”
Along with possible fines, Williams is also looking to dedicated bike lanes and community gardens as other possible solutions.
“The Department of Sanitation will do whatever it can to keep bike lanes clear of trash,” said Williams. “My idea is to repurpose the space to mitigate dumping.”
A constituent had also shown the councilwoman before-and-after pictures of a project in Ridgewood that turned a vacant lot that was frequently a site for dumping into a community garden.
“Those are some of the ideas we have,” said Williams.
Williams also supported a teamup with DSNY and the 113th Precinct for a tag-and -tow operation of derelict vehicles on Farmers Boulevard and Montauk Street, last Thursday.
Since she has been in office she has supported four other tag-and-tow operations with the 103rd Precinct.
“We are also working with the 105th as well,” said Meza.
While Williams is ready to put a stop to the proliferation of abandoned vehicles in her district, she knows it is a more intricate endeavor than preventing illegal dumping.
“I need to talk about this in a more nuanced fashion,” said Williams. “We have abandoned vehicles and we also have truck parking issues. It is somewhat interconnected.”
The tag-and-tow operations are great for the short-term, but in the long-term more space will be necessary to build up the capacity to store the vehicles as more are removed, according to Williams.
Williams will also have to work with the city Department of Consumer Affairs, because the tow truck companies and the amount the NYPD uses is vetted by that agency, added Williams.
“I definitely want to work with companies that are reputable,” said Williams. “It handicaps the Police Department because the tow companies can only pick up a certain amount of cars.”
As crime increases, utilizing the NYPD to get rid of the derelict vehicles has also become a resource issue.
“Public safety issues are on the rise,” said Williams. “So it’s also a capacity issue, and a resource allocation issue ... it’s not a one-size-fits-all model.”
While signage has been added along Springfield Boulevard to prevent derelict vehicles and tractor trailers from parking in neighborhoods including Queens Village, there is not enough enforcement.
“Getting the NYPD the necessary resources to enforce it is a problem, on top of the fact they don’t have the capacity to tow vehicles, let alone commercial vehicles,” said Williams.
Williams believes there might need to be a hub where trucks can park so that commercial drivers don’t take up residential parking space. Also, some of the truck drivers are residents of the area, but they just don’t have anywhere to leave the vehicles.
“We got to get creative,” added Williams. “People are not going to stop ordering things online. Stores need to do deliveries and this is causing the issues.”
