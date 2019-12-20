Williams slams CUNY funding on York tour

What do a shut-down cafeteria, lack of prayer space and funding problems have in common? They’re all issues that were brought to the attention of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams when he toured York College in Jamaica on Dec. 11.

York College was the first stop along Williams’ citywide collegiate tour focusing on budgets cuts and tuition hikes. He first met with York College interim President Berenecea J. Eanes, before being led on a tour of the Academic Core building alongside student government representatives.

“It was a pleasure meeting Public Advocate Williams on campus today,” Eanes said. “In my first few months at York, I have been evaluating our needs; we look forward to completing our strategic plan as well as working on a plan to improve our facilities.”

The first stop on the tour was the shuttered cafeteria, which has not been accessible to students since before the fall semester. In September city health inspectors ordered the cafeteria to close due to numerous violations. Even after the violations were cleared, the cafeteria remained closed because the college was unable to reach a new agreement with their food provider, Aladdin.

The remainder of the tour included visits to the school library, greenhouse, daycare center and immigration center. Williams spoke to students on the state of the campus. Some of the more pressing issues brought to his attention were the closure of the Performing Arts Center due to mold, and flooding that’s been affecting the basement for years.

“We saw underpaid faculty, we saw spaces that are in need of repair, we have a lack of basic services like a cafeteria,” said Williams in a post-tour conference. “Students talk about the inconvenience of trying to get to class and get nourishment at the same time.”

Williams spent much of the tour and conference discussing the causes of the burden, which for the most part was due to financial instability.

“Tuition increases will not make up for the years of cuts,” Williams said. “We continue to call on the city and state to double down their investments of CUNY.” One person who agreed with Williams’ remarks was Krishna Fnu, president of the York College Student Government Association.

Fnu said many school items, such as the lounge furnishings, kiosks and new library computers have been purchased by the student government through association money. He estimates that 80 new library computers, installed last year, cost more than $100,000.

“Much of the problems we are facing started multiple years back when all the budget cuts started to happen,” said Fnu. “On top of tuition hikes, students are paying student activities fees and technology fees. At the end of the day the burden is going back to the students rather than state legislation or CUNY taking up the tab as they should.”

The Public Advocate’s Office recently published a report that addressed CUNY’s system-wide underfunding. The report states that public funding for public colleges fell by more than $7 billion nationwide adjusted for inflation over a 10-year period from 2008 to 2018. During that same period, the average state expenditure per student dropped about 16 percent.