Nantasha Williams, the councilwoman-elect for District 27 (Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens and Queens Village), is excited about her new role, which she will be sworn into next month.
“I’m creating a District 27 Action Plan, which will be released shortly,” said Williams. “It covers a ton of areas from infrastructure to education, transportation to higher education and public safety to name a few.”
Her main goals in the office, which she will take over from Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), are being accessible, transparent and responsive.
“Those are the three things I ran on, I didn’t run on a huge policy platform,” said Williams. “When you have an office that can do the trifecta ... then you can address issues in real time and bring in people to the fold. I’m really big on democracy and I want to engage and organize the community so that we can all be our own best advocate to improve the conditions in our neighborhoods.”
As the former chief of staff for Assemblywoman Diana Richards (D-Brooklyn), Williams helped to create a platform called Civic Minded.
“Every month we engaged the community about whatever,” said Williams. “Sometimes we would have the Department of Transportation, or the Sanitation Department or we would have a series of nonprofits doing specific work, and I found that to be the most impactful because it gives people access and the opportunity to have real conversations.”
Williams wants to build up the office to be more inclusive by having it reflect what people want to see from the City Council.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running,” she said. “I’m thankful to the current councilmember, who I’ve been meeting regularly to ensure a smooth transition.”
The initiatives left over from Miller’s time in office that Williams is looking forward to the most include finalizing the unification of the 165th Street Mall, Jamaica and Sutphin Boulevard business improvement districts, seeing the electric bus depot on Liberty Avenue and Merrick Boulevard open and overseeing the upgrades in parks in District 27.
“Some advice he emphasized was doing what is right, even though it may not be easy, even when it comes up against some opposition,” said Williams. “He also said do what you think is most beneficial toward the community.”
Williams believes that Miller has definitely left a legacy.
“He has done a lot for the community, some quietly and some not quietly,” said Williams. “He has put a lot of money into our parks ... There is well over $200 million allocated into improving our parks ... I hope to build on the foundation that he has set ... I’m very eager and excited to serve the community and to let them know who I am.”
