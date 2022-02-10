Kimeila Campbell, a studious teen who was born in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and later moved with her mom to the U.S. to Jamaica, recently launched her own magazine on her 14th birthday.
“She is a whiz kid,” said her publicist Yvonne Forbes. “She was able to read since she was 2-years-old.”
Kimeila’s YNTY Magazine, which stands for You’re Never Too Young, is for kid influencers, entrepreneurs and public figures up to the age of 18.
“It’s to build their confidence level while supporting their hopes and their dreams,” said Kimeila.
Kimeila was inspired to become an entrepreneur in her own right after watching her mom run an event space.
“Seeing her go through ups and downs made me want to be an entrepreneur too,” added Kimeila, who sometimes helped her mom at Glitz Elite Events Studio at 138-28 Farmers Blvd in Springfield Gardens. “I thought for my age, maybe I’m too young, but my mom said it could help other kids and teen entrepreneurs instead of just making a profit for myself.”
Kimeila hopes that the magazine will help kidpreneurs come out of their shells and “show the world what they are capable of.”
Kimeila was excited about the Jan. 23 birthday launch.
“It was one of the best gifts to have,” said Kimeila.
Despite the pressures that come with being a “whiz kid,” Kimeila said she was up for the challenge.
“I decided that instead of giving into the pressure I’m going to embrace being different and put it to use,” said Kimeila. “I want to make my mom proud with my grades as well.”
When Kimeila moved to the U.S. at 6-years-old she was bullied because of her accent and her lack of knowledge of American culture.
“I was coming from a different background,” said Kimeila. “I was bullied for a while, but with everything that I went through, there was a friend from a different background that helps ... Now I have a lot of friends that I’m close with.”
One tip that Kimeila has for kidpreneurs is to make sure that one has the right support system in their corner.
“Also, don’t procrastinate too much,” added the entrepreneur. “It will get you caught up from what you have to do.”
