The snow, cold and overcast skies have many New Yorkers on edge and dreaming of someplace with palm trees.
But to Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, rigid February weather can have some advantages.
“It keeps some people who may be involved in crimes off the streets. It keeps some people who might become victims of crime off the streets,” Tavalaro said Tuesday evening during a Zoom meeting of the 103rd Precinct Community Council.
He acknowledged that the weather has contributed at least a little to what he is calling a good start to 2021 in the precinct that covers Jamaica.
CompStat numbers through Jan. 31 show reported major crimes in the precinct to be down more than 27 percent year-to-date, with 97 reports, down from 134 in 2020.
‘We’re down in pretty much everything but felony assaults,” Tavalaro said, with the precinct registering 30, up from 25 a year ago. He said the majority of those were domestic incidents, which can increase when the weather and Covid-19 keep people together in close proximity.
He said there has been a series of car break-ins in the area of 165th Street between Jamaica and Archer avenues. Some incidents have involved grand or petit larceny, depending on the value of items taken. Others have just result in smashed windows.
The inspector did say, however, that police have a good idea about who is responsible for at least one and likely far more of the incidents.
Much of the meeting following Tavalaro’s monthly report was a barrage of residents complaining about illegally parked cars on their streets, and not just those that have not been moved because of being plowed in since the major snowstorm of nearly two weeks go.
One resident said a certain car has been in the same spot since last summer. Other residents said it appears repair work is being done on their blocks.
Tavalaro said while major towing sweeps similar to one conducted in Jamaica in mid-January are impractical until the streets are more free of snow banks, residents are not completely at the mercy of car owners and the elements if he and his officers know where to go and look.
“If it’s just a couple of cars, we may be able to do a small tow job,” he said. Tavalaro also asked for locations of mass illegal parkers.
“With those, once we send people down there and start towing one car, people come out,” he said. “Then they seem to be able to find places to park them in driveways and places off the street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.