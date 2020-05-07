We’ve got your back! 1

The 103rd Precinct this week paid tribute to its Anti-Crime Unit.

 NYPD PHOTOS / TWITTER

The 103rd Precinct this week paid tribute to its Anti-Crime Unit, displaying on its Twitter page some of the firearms the officers have taken off the streets of Jamaica since the beginning of the year that the plainclothes officers have seized through their patrols, intelligence gathering and investigations.

QueensChronicle.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.