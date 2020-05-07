The 103rd Precinct this week paid tribute to its Anti-Crime Unit, displaying on its Twitter page some of the firearms the officers have taken off the streets of Jamaica since the beginning of the year that the plainclothes officers have seized through their patrols, intelligence gathering and investigations.
