The Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, with support form BID board member Robin Eshaghpour, was able to provide Christmas meals for 900 people who passed along Sutphin Boulevard from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The food was prepared by Kaieteur Express Restaurant and packaged so that the volunteers were able to add a bottle of water to the distribution.
This is the first year the BID has done its own distribution, a change required as the soup kitchen it normally supports during the holidays was not open.
“This year the need was great and we were able to step up,” said Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the BID. “None of this would be possible without the support of the volunteers.”
The BID and its volunteers last month gave out more than 400 Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.
