The NYPD is seeking the above young man for a theft from a restaurant in South Jamaica on Aug. 12.
According to police in the 113th Precinct, the suspect jumped over the counter at the Tropical Grill, located at 153-41 Rockaway Blvd. at about 1 p.m. and took approximately $700 on cash.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the 113th Precinct at (718) 712-7733.
