Elected officials from Southeast Queens kicked off the return of the Wise Walking Warrior Program in Springfield Gardens and Arverne last week.
The senior health and wellness initiative, which was re-launched in Springfield Park last Thursday and at the Beach 59th Street boardwalk last Friday, offers free fitness programming and nutritional education to older adults, according to Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Power’s office.
Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) thanked the City Parks Foundation and the Wellness & Lifestyle Transformation Center, a holistic health center in Rosedale, for managing the program.
“Wise Walking Warriors is a valuable community asset that has served hundreds of community members over the past few years,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement.
“This no-cost program allows seniors to get exercise alongside one another and learn about the benefits of nutritious eating.”
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) agreed.
“As we tackle chronic health conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes, especially in communities of color, our renowned Wise Walking Warriors program serves as a citywide model for fitness and nutrition among older adults,” Anderson said in a statement.
The program supports seniors as they try to improve their quality of life via socialization, fitness activities and expanding their knowledge of basic nutrition information and resources, said Elizabeth Madison, founder of WLT, in a statement.
“The program curriculum has been enhanced to include supermarket tours,” said Madison. “These events are designed to improve nutrition label literacy, and help seniors develop budget-friendly, personalized meal plans that support the management of health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.”
Madison is a registered dietitian nutritionist, according to yourwlt.com.
Fay Hill of Volunteers for Springfield Park said that seniors are looking forward to more sessions from the program, which are Wednesdays and Saturdays from May to June in Springfield Park, and from May to July on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Beach 59th Street along the boardwalk.
For both locations, the minimum age to join the program is 60, the session time is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and registration ends on June 16, according to the website cityparks foundationseniors.leagueapps.com/events.
People can register for the program by calling (718) 760-6999.
