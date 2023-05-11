After three long years of looking for an office space, the Volunteers for Springfield Park has its own space at 156-15 146 Ave. in Springfield Gardens.
“We got the keys last week,” said Curlene Nelson, a member of the group, which was founded in 2015. “Together we clean up Springfield Park, but we also maintain the nearby areas surrounding Guy R. Brewer and Rockaway boulevards.”
The group has six board members, including Fay Hill, and now that it has an official space it plans to expand its roster of volunteers and have programming for seniors, youths and adults.
Nelson told the Chronicle that fantastic things are happening for the group.
On Saturday, May 13, VFSP will host its second luncheon at Douglaston Manor, located at 63-20 Commonwealth Blvd. from 12 to 4 p.m. To learn more about the group visit volunteersforspringfieldpark.org.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.