The Auxiliary at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica is holding a Double Good Popcorn Fundraiser until Feb. 5.
The purpose of the virtual pop-up is to help raise funds for both patients and staff at the hospital, according to Auxiliary member Merlene Smith-Sotillo, who is also president of the Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation.
“All the club members are trying to raise funds to support it,” said Smith-Sotillo. “This is our first fundraiser for the year.”
Fifty percent of the funds raised from the purchase of the gourmet Double Good Popcorn will go toward improving patient care, supporting frontline workers and purchasing medical equipment.
“Funding for clinics was left out of the state’s budget,” said Smith-Sotillo. “All hospitals had budget cuts this year.”
There are more than 10 flavors of popcorn to choose from at popup.doublegood.com/s/i4bo5g62. There are butter, kettle, cheddar cheese, caramel, sea salt and jalape–o flavors, just to name a few.
“I am absolutely thrilled that members of the Auxiliary at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens has come up with a really creative, fun, and easy way to raise money for the hospital,” Neil Moore, the hospital’s CEO, said in a statement. “I thank the President of the Auxiliary, Doretha McFadden, and all of her members for organizing a fundraiser that makes it possible for anyone to support our hospital by simply buying popcorn.”
The hospital does not know in advance how the funds will be used, but all clinical departments will have an opportunity to request funds by submitting proposals, according to Cleon Edwards, associate director of external affairs for the hospital. In the past, the hospital has used the funds raised to submit requests for a Cardiology Portable Ultrasound Echo Machine ($65), Emergency Department Stretchers ($25,000), a NICU Ultrasound Machine ($54,000) and a Cancer Center Multi-Head Microscope ($42,000) to provide employees with the tools they need to best help patients.
Auxiliary funds had gone toward a summer youth program for up to 50 children in the hospital’s behavioral health program (anger management, coping and social skills for adolescents with a psychiatric diagnosis or on the autism spectrum), he added. They have also been used for art supplies, books and snacks and recreational activities for kids whose families cannot afford them.
The hospital, located at 82-68 164 St., hopes to raise at least $10,000.
