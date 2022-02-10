The Queens Underground Film Festival — a subsidiary of the nonprofit Queens Center of the Arts — will host the first half of the Third Annual Black History Month Film Festival virtually on Feb. 26 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The festival will feature movies, documentaries, music and poetry videos, according to a spokesperson for the film festival. It will also feature web series and talk show episodes, small business commercials and children’s programming.
“This year is extremely exciting because we have a lot of drama and action films,” said Adrienne Whaley, the executive director of the festival.
This year’s crop of visual art will touch on mental illness, life after incarceration, take a science fiction look into the future and it will have historical pieces, said Whaley.
“We have a documentary called ‘The 6 p.m. Whistle,’” said Whaley. “There is a town down south, that when the whistle blew at 6 p.m., all of the African Americans had to go home.”
Sundown towns were all-white communities that had discriminatory laws, and allowed harassment or threats of violence toward Blacks and other minorities to exclude them from living in their neighborhood or traveling or working in it past the daytime, forcing people of color to leave by sundown, according to blackpast.org, a website about global Black history. Jewish, Native, Chinese and Japanese Americans were some of the other groups targeted.
Dwayne Parker, an actor and filmmaker who grew up in Jamaica, is one of the people featured in the film festival for Black History Month. He attended PS 30, the Catherine & Count Basie Middle School and August Martin High School.
“I want to thank Adrienne for providing this opportunity for the people of Queens,” said Parker. “This should have been done a long time ago.”
Parker’s entry to the festival is a movie called “Vex,” which is currently on Amazon Prime.
“It’s a feature film that I did,” said Parker. “When I submitted it to the festival, she was one of the very first to provide access to the trailer early on.”
“Vex” explores the school-to-prison pipeline, according to Parker.
“It has a diverse cast,” said Parker. “The festival provides a lot of support that you would normally not get from other people in the industry.”
Parker is also working on a soap opera called “Asunder.”
If interested in watching “Vex” or other films and works in the festival go to queensundergroundblackhistorymonthfilmfest.eventbrite.com.
An in-person outdoor red carpet version of the festival will take place on April 8 and 9 at King Manor Museum at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
The in-person festival will feature panels on casting, filmmaking 101 and special effects make up, according to Whaley. The second day of the fest will include food, local creative vendors, live performances and an award ceremony co-presented by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
The Queens Underground National Poetry Month Expo will follow up the Black History Film Festival on April 30 and May 1 at King Manor and submissions to the Queens Underground Black and Brown Film Festival is currently open until March 12 at 5 p.m. To submit an entry to the latter go to filmfreeway.com/QueensUndergroundBlackandBrownFilmFestival.
“Please watch,” said Whaley. “This is a small taste of what you will get in April.”
