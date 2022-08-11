NYPD detectives were staked out right where they needed to be on Friday night.
Members of the department’s Violent Crimes Squad, wearing street clothes and in an unmarked car, were situated outside a party near 219th Street and 130th Avenue, where they suspected there was a possibility for violence involving “some of the local street crews,” according to Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey.
Around 11:35 p.m., a group of men with at least three guns pulled up and started firing into the crowd, estimated to be in the range of 75 to 100 people. Another group from inside the party fired back, and the detectives surveying the scene exited their vehicles and exchanged fire with both groups.
Four individuals were struck, including three who were later apprehended by the NYPD. One suspect was last reported in critical condition, while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is unclear whose gunfire struck the individuals.
No officers were hurt in the course of the shootout.
A short ways down Springfield Boulevard, another shooting incident took place at 231-08 148 Ave., near Idlewild Park, on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old Tysheem McDonald was found shot in the chest in front of the address. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died.
Another 24-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital by private means, where he was last reported in stable condition.
Police do not believe the two incidents to be related, though they note the investigations into both remain ongoing.
The violence wasn’t limited to the Laurelton-Brookville area. In South Jamaica, a 17-year-old was shot in the right thigh on Monday when four individuals, two of them with guns, approached and fired upon him. ABC 7 reports police are looking into the possibility of a gang initiation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
