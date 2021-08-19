Retired Master Sgt. Johnnie Rowe Jr., a former mental health counselor at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village who attended York College in Jamaica, released a book earlier this year recalling his time in the Vietnam War.
Rowe, 79, was born in Augusta, Ga., in 1942 and moved to Queens in 1960 to get more opportunities in life after spending part of his youth as a dishwasher to help support his parents and his seven siblings.
Growing up in Augusta, his stepfather, a Korean War veteran, would teach him how to use a M1 Garand rifle that the U.S. Army allowed his dad to keep.
In 1967, Rowe was drafted to fight in the Vietnam War and while some of his friends and colleagues went to Paris to avoid being conscripted, the former Georgia peach decided to follow in the steps of his stepfather, who retired as a staff sergeant.
“I was working as a mental health counselor and then I got my notice to come down to Whitehall Street,” said Rowe. “My friends went elsewhere and my parents wanted me to go too, but I said, ‘No, my country needs me.’”
The U.S. military drafted 2.2 million Americans to serve in the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1973, according to Rowe’s book: “The Life of an American Patriot.”
“I was in South Vietnam from ’67 to ’71 and I was in the 4th Infantry Division,” said Rowe. “I thought maybe they wanted to put me into the medical field — my background is medical, but they changed that and said they wanted me to fight.”
After finishing basic training in Fort Gordon in Ga. from June to August in 1967, Rowe was transferred to Fort Pork, La., for combat training from August to October 1967. Rowe spent approximately nine weeks in 105-degree weather training to be a rifleman because the climate in the Pelican State was similar to the wartorn Southeast Asian country.
“As a rifle company person, you are trained to take down the enemy by any means necessary,” said Rowe. “Then I trained with the Special Forces. They are called the LRRP.”
The long-range reconnaissance patrol is a small, but well-armed team, which patrols enemy territory, according to the Combat Studies Institute.
“You are trained, then after that you are assigned to a unit and then you are transported 600 miles to locate the enemy to find out which way they are moving, how many are there and what type of weapons they are carrying,” said Rowe. “We were there for seven days. I took out as many as possible, because I was a sniper.”
Throughout his book, Rowe recalls serving in place of his brothers Arthur Hill and Thomas Montaon when the firefights in Vietnam led to more and more American casualities.
“There were guys being killed at 200 to 300 a week,” said Rowe, the oldest of his brothers. “I went to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and went to the assignment section. They said, ‘When do you want to go back?’ I said, ‘Now!’”
Rowe has received approximately 25 awards, decorations and citiations throughout his 25-year career in the Army.
“I love this wonderful nation of ours,” says Rowe before he dedicates his book to his wife, Shirley, who passed in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.