State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), a Marine Corps veteran, is seeking nominees for the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame, where new inductions will take place on May 3.
The deadline for entries is March 25, according to his spokeswoman. Senators across the state select a veteran from their district annually to be recognized and celebrated for their outstanding service in the military and in their community.
Last year’s honoree was Clifton Stanley Diaz, chairman of the Rochdale Village Co-op Board of Directors and president of the area’s civic association.
Diaz served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1983, and was honorably discharged as a law enforcement specialist leaving with an Air Force Commendation Medal, an Outstanding Air Man of the Year Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Longevity Service Ribbon and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
As a leader in Rochdale Village, he aided in public safety improvements at the co-op, secured safety items for the area and utilized his Air Force training to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in that region, according to Sanders’ website.
Candidates for the hall of fame event must have completed their military service, provide a biography of 350 words with a headshot photo, state their rank and file at the time of completion of service and be within the senator’s district.
Sanders’ state Senate District 10 encompasses some or all of Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, South Jamaica, Rosedale, Brookville, Rochdale, Addisleigh Park, Wakefield, Springfield Gardens and the Rockaway Peninsula.
All eligible nominees will be considered, but only one will be inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame, according to his spokeswoman. Awards can be given posthumously; however, the candidate must have lived in the senator’s district at the time of his or her passing. To check if a candidate is from his district go to nysenate.gov/find-my-senator and enter the veteran’s address in the senator tracker. Email all nominee information to costella@nysenate.gov.
“As a Senator and a Marine Corps veteran, I am proud to be able to recognize a special veteran annually for their bravery and dedication to serving our country and the community of Southeast Queens,” the senator said via email to the Queens Chronicle. “The nominees have always done so much to help so many and are well deserving of this honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.