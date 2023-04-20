Police are on the lookout for a motorist who allegedly shot a man in the face last Saturday in Laurelton.
The NYPD says the incident took place near the intersection of 137th Avenue and 226th Street at 12:51 p.m.
Authorities said a verbal dispute between two men escalated to the point where one man got into a gray Jeep, drove up to the victim’s car and discharged multiple rounds at the 31-year-old victim’s vehicle before fleeing from the scene.
Police said the Jeep had the New York State license plate KES4696.
After sustaining a wound to the face the victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
