Running to unseat Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) is Vanessa Simon, a human resources business partner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and community activist.
Simon is running on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City Party lines in the Nov. 2 general election and believes that the top issues plaguing City Council District 31 are a lack of quality education, affordable housing, proper policing and public safety.
As an activist, Simon has partnered and volunteered with Kaboom!, a national nonprofit, to donate and build a new playground in Jamaica. She has also partnered with the homeless shelter Restful Nights and the mental health facility Faith Mission Crisis Center during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide cooked meals and personal care kits.
Simon was raised on Long Island by Haitian immigrants and frequently came to Laurelton to visit an aunt while growing up. She moved there three years ago.
“It’s been the same,” said Simon, about Laurelton, a neighborhood in District 31, which encompasses some or all of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Rosedale and Springfield Gardens. “Small businesses are vacant on Merrick and we are talking five to 10 years. This predates Covid.”
Simon wants to “buy back the block.”
The Buy The Block initiative is a Black crowdfunding platform dedicated to making real estate investments to develop communities of color while preventing gentrification and empowering African Americans to purchase properties in their own communities, according to blackenterpise.com, a business news outlet.
Education is Simon’s top priority.
“In our district alone, from third to eighth grade, the reading proficiency level is only at 37 percent,” said Simon. “So many of our neighbors in our community are sending kids outside of the district.”
Simon does not believe teachers or students in the district are set up for success.
“We are underperforming in New York City versus the nation in just reading and writing,” she said. “When you go down an extra layer, specifically in District 31, in both [English and math], from third to eighth grade, we are underperforming under 40 percent ... in the foundation of learning. Our students are being passed from grade to grade but they are not learning how to read and write.”
Eighth-grade students in Charlotte, San Diego, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough County, Fla. performed better in reading than students in New York City, according to The Nation’s Report Card, a U.S. education data assessment tool. Out of a score of 500, Big Apple students scored 254 in reading proficiency.
Simon would like to see more science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs, coding classes and financial literacy courses, but believes the entire city Department of Education needs to be overhauled to make sure students meet the basics first.
“We are behind the eight ball,” said Simon. “We have to equip our students with the tools and resources for the future … we can’t even perform in reading, writing and math.”
Teachers need a more manageable workload and children need better coursework to succeed, according to the community activist.
“We need to address the underperforming numbers, because reading and math are the foundation of learning,” said Simon. “Then we pivot into investing in courses that will help us propel the trajectory of where students are heading in the job market.”
Simon believes the affordable housing crisis in New York is also a tax issue.
“We got to find a way to incentivize our taxpayers,” said Simon. “The answer is not taxing the wealthy and the working class. People are fleeing New York State. The taxes are burying us.”
Approximately 1.4 million New Yorkers left the state since 2010 because of tax hikes and struggles to maintain their businesses as reported by Spectrum News in February.
“Nationally we pay double the amount of property taxes versus the country,” said Simon. “We want to say tax the rich, but the top 1 percent already contribute 40 percent in taxes ... we got to lower the taxes and incentivize homeowners to want to stay.”
There is no return on investment for property taxes, according to Simon.
“We need more transparency. Where are our tax dollars going?” asked Simon. “We have been throwing money at the issue for decades now without seeing any change in our communities. This is ultimately what caused me to get interested in running.”
Simon wants to utilize her HR skills to help modernize politics.
“I’m passionate about making sure our community knows where the resources are and where to get help if something goes wrong,” said Simon. “It’s got to be right there.”
Simon wants the gap to be bridged between the police and the community.
“There’s a lot of missed opportunity there to make sure we feel safe,” said Simon. “There was just a shooting in Rosedale.”
A 14-year-old was shot in the back twice on Oct. 10 and was taken to the hospital.
The activist wants more funding for the NYPD so officers will be better trained.
“To serve in our community they have to fully understand the scope of the needs of the community,” said Simon. “If they are underfunded, they don’t have the training and they don’t have the tools, they won’t have the means to serve our community the way we need them too.”
Simon believes the six months of training police officers receive before being sent out in the field is inadequate.
“They need to be trained on what the crime is like, what the demographics are, the cultures that exist — there is so much more than just showing up in our communities,” she said.
Simon also wants police to receive more mental health crisis intervention and de-escalation training.
The Laurelton resident wants change for her district.
“It’s time for a fresh face and new ideas ... it’s been a couple decades since we’ve seen or felt change,” she said. “What do you have to lose?”
Early voting is underway and Election Day is Nov. 2.
