Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), who represents Assembly District 33 (Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Queens Village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park), officially announced his run for state attorney general on Sunday.
He will be in a stacked race, according to the state Board of Elections. The other candidates who filed to run for the seat include lawyers Daniel Goldman, Joseph Holland and John Sarcone of Manhattan and Michael Henry of Astoria. Fordham University Professor Zephyr Teachout, bank regulator Maria Vullo and state Sen. Shelly Mayer (D-Port Chester) are also running.
Other Democrats eyeing James’ seat include District Attorneys Melinda Katz (Queens) and Eric Gonzalez (Brooklyn), Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Newburgh), according to City & State, a political news outlet.
“I’m running for Attorney General to be a voice for marginalized communities and a symbol that a son of Haitian immigrants from Queens can rise to the highest levels of law and government to serve the people of New York and represent their interests, not those of the rich, powerful and well-connected,” Vanel told the Chronicle. “My office will focus on economic justice, public safety and consumer protection.”
The Chronicle detailed Vanel’s platform in an exclusive Nov. 4 story available online at bit.ly/3y19EIt.
