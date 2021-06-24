Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) is working with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., a business group in Downtown Jamaica, to help small businesses get access to $800 million from the Pandemic Small Business Recovery Program.
“We are working to make certain that our small businesses have the support needed to thrive in this environment,” said Vanel via email to the Queens Chronicle. “The businesses in Queens are resilient and we will work to help them thrive.”
The recovery program is from the Empire State Development Corp., the economic wing of the Governor’s Office.
Entrepreneurs who want funds for their small business must complete a six-minute survey, must be a for-profit business, have gross receipts of $25,000 to $500,000 for 2019 and 2020 and have fewer than 100 employees, according to the GJDC website.
A small business owner must demonstrate a net profit of $1 or greater on his or her 2019 business return, establish that he or she had at least a 25 percent loss in annual gross receipts in a year-to-year revenue comparison as of Dec. 31, 2020 from the same period in 2019 and not have qualified for business grant assistance programs under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to the GJDC.
The grants are $5,000 minimum to upwards of $50,000, according to the ESDC. More than 33,000 small and micro businesses are eligible for the program.
To complete the survey go to tinyurl.com/GJDCnygrant.
“Small businesses are one of the most critical components of New York’s economy and were disproportionately impacted by the economic devastation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “As we build New York back better than it was before, this program will help these small businesses — particularly those with socially or economically disadvantaged owners — regain an economic foothold so they can forge ahead toward a brighter, more prosperous future.”
Covid-19 expenses must have been incurred between March 2020 to April 2021 to be reimbursed, according to the ESDC. They include payroll costs, commercial rent or mortgage payment for an NYS-based property, payment of local property or school taxes and insurance costs.
Utility costs, personal protective equipment for workers and consumers’ health and safety, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning costs and supplies and materials for compliance to Covid-19 health and safety protocols are also reimbursable.
