Vanel backs James, drops bid for NYAG

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) suspended his bid for the top law enforcement seat in the state on Monday, that of Attorney General Tish James, who ended her own campaign for governor just days before.
In light of James’ running for re-election, Vanel will continue to support her in maintaining her office, which at least a half-dozen other competitors from both the Democratic and Republican parties are vying for, according to a Twitter post.
“I support the awesome work and investigations that General James is leading in the office of NY Attorney General,” Vanel said in his post. “Two, I haven’t had the opportunity to have much time on my statewide campaign, yet I was able to meet many New Yorkers across the state and fight for the issues that are important to them.”
Vanel will run for re-election to continue representing Assembly District 33 (Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Hollis, St. Albans, Queens Village and parts of Floral Park), according to the post.
“I will focus on economic justice, public safety and consumer protection for all New Yorkers,” said Vanel. “Lastly, I am truly humbled by all the support that I received from my family, supporters and New Yorkers across the state.”
In a similar YouTube post by Vanel, he reiterated how thankful he was for his backers in the attorney general’s race and said “our work continues.”
