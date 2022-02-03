Residents, community organizations and schools have until Feb. 10 to drop off greeting cards, homemade crafts or other personalized gifts to elderly or disabled veterans for the Send-A-Vet-A-Valentine program of state Sen. James Sanders Jr., a retired Marine, inset.
Sanders’ office is open Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 142-01 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park to receive the items.
Any questions or concerns about what can be donated may be directed toward his spokeswoman, AnnMarie Costella, at (718) 523-3069 or costella@nysenate.gov.
“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and affection, a golden opportunity to let our veterans know that we care about them and that they are not forgotten,” said Sanders to the Chronicle via email. “It is always a great joy for me to thank them for their service to our country and to offer them a small token of our appreciation.”
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.