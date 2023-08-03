Long Island Rail Road passengers going eastbound to Queens Village and Hollis are out of luck because of a train that derailed in Jamaica at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson.
“Crews are responding. Approximately 100 customers on board the train are transferring to an alternate train,” the spokesman said via email.
ABC News reported there were five injuries, but according to the MTA, none of them are serious. The agency later said 10 people were hurt.
A command post is being established behind American Recycling, a waste transfer company, located at 172-33 Douglas Ave. in Jamaica.
The train had departed Grand Central station in Manhattan at 10:43 a.m., said the spokesman.
The NYPD, New York State Police and MTA police are all on scene, along with the FDNY. Stretchers are being lined up at the entrances to LIRR tracks 7 and 8 at Jamaica Station, while traffic is blocked at the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue.
One woman who had been planning to take an eastbound train, Beverly Leadbeater of Rockaway, said she is praying for the people on the train.
She and her daughter were going to go shopping in Deer Park, LI, which sits on the main Ronkonkoma line.
"Oh my God, can you imagine? I could have been on the train with my daughter," Leadbeater said. "Oh, thank you Jesus ... I pray for them. Thank God nobody's injured and no death; that's the main thing, right?"
Leadbeater then said she wanted to get going as she did not want to see the injured people being taken off the train.
MTA Chairman Janno Lieber held a press conference at the corner of 177th Street and Liberty Avenue, telling the media he had spoken with people on the train after the incident and that "they all are in good spirits."
He added that several children, including some with special needs, were on the train, as well as a baby.
Lieber added that people should check the MTA's website or use its app to figure out travel plans for tomorrow.
An MTA rep noted that none of the injuries caused by the derailment were critical.
Transit advocate Charlton D'souza, president of Passengers United, said in an emailed statement that the LIRR has to do a better job.
"The LIRR needs to have more track inspections and have a better preventive maintenance program to prevent the daily breakdowns and derailments that are causing delays," D'souza said. "Passengers can no longer rely on the LIRR to get to their destinations on time. Riders are outraged as a fare increase is about to take place."
