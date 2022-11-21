Police have apprehended a 22-year-old suspect in relation to a triple killing taking place in Springfield Gardens on Friday.
The man is alleged to have killed his 65-year-old grandmother, Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, his 47-year-old aunt, Latoya Gordon, and his 26-year-old step-aunt, Patrice Johnson. The youngest of the victims suffered from cerebral palsy, according to a police spokesperson. The New York Post reports she was bedridden.
Police say the 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Virginia. He is awaiting extradition and charges against him are pending.
The Post reports the Brown-Johnson’s son showed up to the 146-39 182 St. residence, where the bodies were found around 8 a.m. He didn’t have a key and knocked on the door but received no answer, so he waited until a home health aide that cared for Johnson arrived with a key later that morning.
When the son and the aide made it inside, they found the bodies of the victims.
Police say they received a call around 10:40 a.m., and upon arrival at the scene discovered the three victims, unconscious and unresponsive with signs of trauma to their bodies. Emergency medical services pronounced them dead at the scene.
Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is to determine the cause of death for each victim. The Post reports they died as a result of stab wounds.
