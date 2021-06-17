Numerous incidences of disruptive behavior on aircrafts, including more recently when four men had to take down a former flight attendant on a flight from Atlanta going to LA, have led to the Federal Aviation Administration releasing a report about the troublesome conduct that airport workers have to deal with.
Since Jan. 1 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,000 reports of unruly behavior by passengers across the country, including about 2,300 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate, according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the agency.
There were violations in 465 cases and 57 cases led to enforcement action, according to Gregor.
While the FAA does not have a complete breakdown of cases by airport, one of the enforceable actions took place on a JetBlue Airlines flight on Feb. 27 that left John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica as it was heading to Cancun, Mexico.
A passenger refused to wear her face mask properly and inserted her finger in her nose as a response to a flight attendant’s direction, according to the FAA’s website. The passenger then yelled, used profanity and refused to read a warning note a flight attendant issued to her.
“As a result of her disruptive behavior, the captain diverted the flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,” said the FAA. The passenger was fined $15,500.
On the ground, JFK and LaGuardia airports have reported no arrests for similar instances of disruptive behavior from January 2021 to June 2021, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
However, crimes committed on an aircraft once the door is closed falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to PA.
The FBI had not responded back to the Queens Chronicle with a breakdown of arrests at airports in the borough at the time of publication.
People who are traveling by plane, bus, train or any other form of public transit must still wear a mask to their destinations, according to the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.