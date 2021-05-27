Janet Williams Burgess, 79, a staple of the St. Albans community through her Unlimited Tutoring education center, died last Wednesday from a heart attack.
The educator, who retired 30 years ago from teaching primary school at PS 80 in St. Albans and PS 40 in Jamaica, opened one of Southeast Queens’ first tutoring centers, according to her husband of over 30 years, Monroe Morton.
It was founded in 1976 and employs approximately 40 people, according to open-biz.com’s business database.
“She was a sincere person,” said Al Rowe, an account executive with the Queens Chronicle who has done business with her. “She was always willing to do something to help others.”
Williams Burgess was always ready to help students who struggled, according to Rowe.
“Whoever didn’t have opportunities for educational advancement, she would try to help them through the center,” said Rowe.
Generations of families have been tutored at Williams Burgess’ center, according to her husband.
“The tutors there are tutoring the grandchildren of people who once attended there,” said Morton. “She was a committed educator, a community leader and an excellent business woman. She just wanted her neighbors and her community to be the best they can be.”
Williams Burgess was also a landlord for businesses in the area and unlike other building owners she cared more about the local entrepreneurs succeeding than for money, according Morton.
“She was a holistic leader,” according to Morton.
Burgess leaves behind her husband, a sister, a niece and the young pupils of her tutoring center. Her viewing will be on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and her funeral will be directly afterwards from 12 to 1 p.m., both at Greater Allen AME Cathedral, located at 110-31 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.
