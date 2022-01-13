In its Dec. 21 update, the New York State Department of Labor reported that, in New York City, the nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate has continued its decline, dropping from 8.4 percent in October to 8 percent in November. In Queens specifically, the same rate dropped from 8.1 percent in October to 7.7 percent in November. In November of 2020, Queens’ unemployment had been 11.5 percent.
While improved, both the Queens and citywide unemployment rates are still considerably higher than those of New York State and of the nation, which decreased from 5.9 percent in October to 5.5 percent in November and 4.3 percent to 3.9 percent, respectively.
So, why is the unemployment rate so much higher in New York City and Queens than it is state and nationwide?
St. John’s University Professor of Economics Dr. Charles Clark said that one answer to point to might be the so-called “Great Resignation”: During the past year of the pandemic, people across the nation have been quitting their jobs en masse in search of something better.
Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Brown noted such trends in her area. “As we know many people did not return to the workforce after the unemployment Covid-19 benefits ended,” she told the Chronicle. “There were numerous reasons for this such as low minimum wage, lack of child care, health concerns [and] lifestyle changes.”
But according to Clark, the Great Resignation is not new.
“In terms of the number of people voluntarily leaving jobs, that has been steadily growing for a very long time,” he told the Chronicle.
More specifically, he told the Chronicle, in January 2011, approximately 1.8 million Americans in nonfarm industries quit their jobs. As per the trend, that number had risen to more than 3.3 million by January 2021, as graphed below.
None of that, however, explains why unemployment is higher across Queens than it is state- or nationwide. Clark speculated that boroughs like Queens and the Bronx might see higher rates because of their higher immigrant populations.
Queens Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Grech pointed to the large hit that the hospitality industry has taken during the pandemic.
“I think a lot of people that work in that industry have decided to find another career choice,” he told the Chronicle. “At the Queen’s Chamber of Commerce, we want to double down on workforce development, to make sure that those businesses — hotels and hospitality — have a regular supply chain, so to speak, of trained people to go into those jobs as things continue to get better.”
Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Ted Renz also identified restaurant and retail as two sectors that have struggled to maintain staff; accordingly, individual businesses have changed their schedules.
“I’ve noticed that a number of retailers are closed, or some are closed different days, or they’re not open at all. Some are opening later,” he told the Chronicle.
According to the state Department of Labor’s preliminary numbers, prior to Omicron, restaurant employment increased in New York City from 1.894 million jobs to 1.907 million between October and November, a 0.69 percent increase.
Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, suggested that undocumented immigrants in particular might account for a significant portion of the unemployment rate. Asked why he thought that would be more salient during the pandemic, he attributed the increase to vaccine requirements, and noted “the idea that folks who aren’t documented are not necessarily having the best health care services.”
Greenidge also pointed to the recent rise in union organizing as a reason why undocumented workers specifically might be unemployed. “The unions have gotten strong. And of course, they don’t hire undocumented people,” he told the Chronicle. “That scares anybody who’s undocumented or is hiding below the line, under the radar.”
Some industries, Grech noted, are still doing well; in addition to the healthcare sector, he pointed specifically to the construction industry, as the recent announcement of a new, $9.5 billion terminal at JFK “bodes well for construction and the trades.”
Grech is correct that construction jobs have increased in recent months — from September 2021 to October 2021, employment in the natural resources, mining and construction industries increased by 1.4 percent citywide, the state Department of Labor reports. However, it is too soon to tell whether the JFK project has made a difference yet, given it was only announced in December.
To that end, more recent, Queens-specific and industry-specific data is not yet available; typically, that data is not available for at least a month.
Coming out of an Omicron-tainted holiday season, then, Renz said that much is still unknown.
“We still don’t know the full ramifications of how many businesses have survived the holidays to stay open,” he said. “This month is going to be telling — it’s not over yet.”
