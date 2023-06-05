A family Memorial Day celebration ended with the hospitalization of a woman and a young man’s life being cut short by a relative after an argument spiraled out of control in St. Albans, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Durran Morgan, 38, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing his nephew, Chevaughn Millings, 25, and shooting an unidentified 20-year-old woman who was standing near him, prosecutors said.
Both victims were shot multiple times — Millings in the chest and legs and the woman in the lower body — in the nephew’s home at 188-10 Pineville Lane on May 27, according to police. The victims were sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, in which Millings was pronounced dead and the woman was said to be in stable condition.
Illegal guns need to be kept off the streets to stop senseless killings, Katz said in a statement on Monday.
“Time and again we are seeing petty disputes escalate to the use of deadly force,” she added.
Morgan was ordered to return to court June 12 and could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
