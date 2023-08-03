Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four people wanted in connection with the robbery of a Uber driver on June 16.
The crime was committed near 137-03 168 St. in Jamaica around 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.
During the altercation, the 51-year victim was punched several times and $455 worth of goods was stolen from him, according to a spokesman for the police department.
“So the property that was taken was Airpods, a phone charger and a camera,” said the spokesman.
After the removal of the property from the victim, the individuals fled from the vehicle going southbound on 223rd Street, according to police.
The victim was treated by EMS for minor injuries, but refused to go to a hospital for further treatment, the spokesman added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
