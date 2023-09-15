Two women were assaulted during a robbery at the Casa Azul Hotel in Queens on Sept. 10, according to authorities.
A man described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, of medium complexion and build, with black hair and facial hair is said to have knocked on the door of a hotel room and when a 42-year-old woman opened it, he forced his way into the room and displayed a BB gun, said the NYPD.
After revealing his gun, the man put the woman in a chokehold and then stole her Samsung Galaxy cell phone, police added. He then pepper sprayed the other guest, a 39-year-old woman, and fled the scene.
The man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and shoes, authorities said.
Police arrived on the scene after the crime was reported at approximately 3:31 p.m. The 42-year-old, who suffered only minor injuries, refused medical attention, while her friend was rushed to Long Island Jewish Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
