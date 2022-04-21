Two suspects wanted in connection with midday gun battle in St. Albans

The NYPD is seeking two unidentified men who engaged in a close range daylight shootout in St. Albans on April 19.
Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. that multiple shots were fired near the Mr. Pawn Shop located at 194-05 Linden Blvd.
Surveillance footage shows one man carrying a red bag heading toward a double-parked silver Honda Accord when two other men walk toward him.
As the first suspect gets closer to the Honda Accord, a second suspect in a gray jacket and white and black sneakers hovers over a white SUV, which is near the former’s car, while a third man walks to the back of the vehicle.
In the footage, the first suspect pulls out a gun from his gray sweatpants and starts shooting at the second man. Seconds later a gun battle between the two ensues on Linden Boulevard between 194th and 195th streets.
The third man seen in the surveillance video jumps into a black Acura sedan and tries to drive off, but stops to wait for the second suspect to get in the car as the first suspect hops into his Honda Accord.
Both parties are seen driving away in the same direction toward 194th Street and the then surveillance footage shows the first suspect coming back to the scene of the crime to retrieve his red bag, which was left under the white SUV.
No injuries were reported in connection with the shootout, but the white SUV seen in the surveillance footage sustained gunfire damage, according to police.
There have been no updates in the case as of Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
