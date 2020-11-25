The NYPD is continuing to investigate the shooting deaths of two men who were found in their wrecked car near John F. Kennedy International Airport last Friday.
Published reports have identified them as stepbrothers named Nair Vives and Angel Caraballo, both 26, of Deerfield Road in the Rockaways.
Police said a 28-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy also were found in the wreck when police responded to a 911 call reporting a crash.
Police said the crime took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. as the Nissan with the four passengers was heading west on Rockaway Boulevard. Published reports state that the car veered into oncoming traffic before crashing through a fence at the airport. Both men were pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The woman and the boy were injured in the wreck and transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks.
In a video of a press conference on Friday posted by CBS Channel 2 News, NYPD Inspector Hank Sautner said both men had gang connections and that Vives had been paroled in August on a gun-related charge.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
— Michael Gannon
