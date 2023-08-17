Two days after migrants were admitted to a new Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village, the Chronicle interviewed two asylum seekers who were at the PS 18 playground across the street from the facility.
Brahim Gelmige, 23, a construction worker from Mauritania, a country in the northwestern region of Africa, said he came to the United States three months ago after his cousin, 25, was killed by gang violence.
“There is a lot of crime,” Gelmige said. “My cousin was killed in Mauritania because of a gang-related crime.”
Gelmige told the Chronicle that he was originally at a shelter in Central Park and was able to find work stocking shelves and packing fridges at a Yemeni store because of his Arabian background, but because he was moved to the tent city at the Creedmoor campus, located at 235th Court and Hillside Avenue, he lost his job.
He said he worked 12 hours a day for $60.
“I worked from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.,” he said.
While he is grateful to be away from the gang violence, he doesn’t want to be on a cot all day and wants to start working again like he was in Manhattan. So far, he’s been just sleeping and eating in the weatherized tent. He dreams of being able to work in construction again so that he can afford to rent his own place.
“It’s OK here, but it’s too cold inside,” Gelmige said. “We don’t have a good cover [sheets] to cover with. The shower is good, but we don’t have any money here. There is no metro [subway] here, only the bus. They didn’t give us a MetroCard. There is nothing. We don’t have new clothes. We can’t wash our clothes.”
During a media tour of the facility on Aug. 15, city officials said there was a room for laundry, but Gelmige said he wasn’t aware of that.
Gelmige hopes to speak with a city official to learn about work opportunities.
Mohamed Vadel Sow, also of Mauritania, came to the United States two months ago.
With the help of Gelmige translating for the Chronicle and a translation service on his phone, he said that he was a slave for 20 years, but after getting caught in a romantic relationship with his master’s daughter, he was shot in the right leg.
“He has a problem with his girlfriend’s father because of his skin, because he is dark-skinned,” Gelmige said. “In Mauritania, there are a lot of racist people.”
Sow said he fled from his girlfriend’s father eight months ago, first by flying to Algeria, then Colombia and eventually he finding shelter at a church in Jamaica before he was sent to the shelter yesterday.
Sow said he would like to get a permit to work and is willing to do just about anything to earn a living and so that he can rent his own place.
“He said we are only here for two months and he doesn’t want to be sleeping on the street,” Gelmige translated.
Sow mimed that he is willing to work as a shoe shiner, driver and pizza deliveryman.
“Pizza, pizza,” he said.
Gelmige added that Sow would also work as a mechanic.
Gelmige said that he saw protesters Wednesday night and didn’t understand why they were angry. When the Chronicle told him about the safety and quality-of-life concerns residents had, he said those were “smart” reasons to be upset, but that he and his friends from Mauritania — there were about 10 men at the park either on swings, boiling tea over rocks or lounging — did not want to cause problems but work and rent a place together.
“I’m stuck here right now,” said Gelmige, who wants to seek out relatives in California. “We have nothing to do here, but waiting, and waiting.”
Using a translation service on his phone, Sow said that he is illiterate, wasn’t taught many skills and no longer wants to belong someone else.
“I want my freedom and [to] live in peace and in [the] land of democracy and freedom.”
