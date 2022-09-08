Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for a home invasion robbery committed in Rosedale last month.
At around 11 p.m. on Aug. 10, a 32-year-old woman was returning to her home near 249th Street and 147th Avenue, when a man came up behind her with a black semiautomatic firearm, according to police, and said to her, “Don’t yell, just open the door.” Video of that portion of the incident was caught on surveillance camera, as was the next few moments when a second man followed the victim and the first assailant inside.
Upon entry, the victim was struck in the face and her hands and feet were bound, as the suspects raided a safe, coming away with $19,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of jewelry. They also took the victim’s iPhone 12 before fleeing the scene in a white Toyota SUV. Police say the victim observed them after writhing herself free of the restraints.
The victim sustained minor pain and swelling to the face, but refused medical attention. Both suspects are described as males around 6 feet tall, both wearing dark-colored clothing the night of the incident, with the first individual with the gun wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses. They were last seen fleeing in the Toyota, heading northbound on 249th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. Tips are strictly confidential.
