Exactly one month after being convicted for the 2017 shooting death of one brother and the assault of another, who was visiting from Guyana, two men are facing 50 years to life in prison after being sentenced last Thursday, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’ Office.
Shakim Allen and Dreshaun Smith, both 29, of Jamaica were found guilty on March 27 of murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, according to authorities. The former was also convicted for stolen property and the latter for arson.
Katz said she hopes that the family of the victims will find peace after the sentencing.
“One of the two victims was shot trying to rescue his brother from a craven robbery committed by the defendants,” Katz said in a statement on April 27.
On Jan. 2, 2017, the two victims were at the corner of 124th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill at 3:22 a.m. when Allen got out of a Mercedes Benz — driven by Smith — and pointed a gun at one Sonny Kalisaran, 24, prosecutors said. Rocky Kalisaran, 31, of Guyana, who was waiting nearby after leaving the Underground Lounge, witnessed the confrontation and went to his brother’s aid.
The brothers attempted to flee the scene, but Allen chased them and wrestled the 31-year-old for the gun as the 24-year-old tried to stab the defendant with a keychain penknife, slashing him in the face, said the DA’s Office. The gun discharged, but it was Smith who drove up to the fight, and fired multiple rounds at the siblings. The younger victim was shot in the arm and back, and the elder in the chest, lower torso and leg.
Allen then stole the younger brother’s cell phone and wallet, got into the car and fled with Smith, authorities added. The brothers were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the older one died from his injuries.
The FDNY responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. about a car fire at 186th Street and 104th Avenue in Jamaica, according to Katz’s office. The police later arrived and identified the vehicle as a Mercedes-Benz, which was registered to Smith’s girlfriend. Video surveillance captured him purchasing gasoline shortly before the blaze.
An FBI Cellular Analysis Team was able to pinpoint the discarded younger brother’s cell phone in a sewer near Cohen Children’s Hospital in New Hyde Park, which is where authorities also discovered his wallet, according to trial evidence.
Authorities said that Allen received treatment for his stab and slash wounds after he dashed the items in the sewer.
