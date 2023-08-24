Police are still on the lookout for two men wanted in connection with two separate forcible touching incidents within Southeast Queens in July.
The first incident occurred in Springfield Gardens at Baisley Boulevard and Lakeview Lane on July 5 and was reported at 11:45 a.m.
According to police, a 40-year-old woman was walking within the vicinity when an unknown man approached her and then grabbed her breasts and genitals over her clothing. The man then fled east on Baisley Boulevard.
The second incident occurred in Meadowmere on a bus and was reported on July 23 at 7 a.m.
As the Q114 bus was approaching Rockaway and Brookville boulevards, an unidentified man grabbed a 19-year-old’s buttocks and then slid his hands down her thigh, said the NYPD. The man then exited the bus and fled on foot to parts unknown.
There were no reported injuries as a result of either incident, according to authorities.
There was no physical description given for the first individual, but the second was described at being of medium complexion, medium build, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen as having short black hair and wore blue jeans, a red sweater and a gray hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
