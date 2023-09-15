Two lottery winners purchased tix in Queens Village

Queens Village may be the land of milk and honey as two people have winning tickets from the neighborhood, but one person did not immediately claim his or her winnings.
New York Lottery announced Sept. 10 that a third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold on Sept. 9 at Natt Auto Center, located at 211-60 Hillside Ave.
The winning numbers in that night’s drawing were 11, 19, 29, 63, 68, and the Power Ball was 25. No one has stepped up to declare him or herself the winner of the $50,000 ticket as of yet, but an official with New York Lottery said the website, nylottery.ny.gov, will be updated once someone claims the prize.
The winner will have 24 percent in federal taxes, 10.9 percent in state taxes and 3.9 percent in municipal taxes withheld from the winnings, the official told the Chronicle.
Cashier Ineerjit Singh told the Chronicle that he thought it was cool that someone purchased a winning ticket from the shop.
“I don’t know who won, but I know I gave the ticket,” Singh told the Chronicle. “It feels good, very good.”
Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
Area resident Robert Quintana won a $1 million scratch-off prize, according to New York Lottery on Sept. 11.
Quintana opted for a single lump sum payment of $612,240, after required withholdings. He purchased his Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game at Sammie’s Laundromat, which is located at 217-11 Jamaica Ave.
“I had scanned the book on June 18, that is what one [lottery] sign says and another sign says it was cashed on July 25,” the owner of Sammie’s Laundromat told the Chronicle. “It was purchased from the vending machine.”
