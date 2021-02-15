Two killed in East Flushing fire

A 65-year-old man and his 6-year-old son were killed and two firefighters were among four people injured when a fire tore through an East Flushing home early Monday morning.
The fire in a two-story private house at 45-54 157 St. was reported at 1:12 a.m. according to the FDNY.
Stephen Blumling, 65, and his son, Shawn, were pronounced dead at the scene according to the NYPD. Another child, whom published reports and a neighbor are calling the dead boy’s twin, was taken NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx, where police said he was listed in stable condition with burns to his body.
One civilian was treated at the scene. The two firefighters were said to have sustained minor injuries. One was taken to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan. The other was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Queens hospital in Flushing.
The FDNY said 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene, and that the blaze was brought under control by 2:22 a.m.
The cause remains under investigation by the New York City Fire Marshal.
A neighbor has established a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $8,000 for the family. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-family-lost-their-home-to-a-big-fire.
“We learned that the father and 1 of the twin sons died!!!” the neighbor said in GoFundMe. “Devastating! Please pray for the family.”
This story has been updated to include the names of the deceased.
