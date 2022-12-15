A second arrest was made last Tuesday in the August shooting incident that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Tysheem McDonald, police said.
On Tuesday, the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that both suspects had been indicted and arraigned.
Twenty-two-year-old Zandrae Ennis of Hollis was indicted on four counts, including attempted murder, last Thursday, according Katz’s office. Thirty-year-old Dariel Herrera of Brooklyn was brought up on five counts, including murder and attempted murder, on Monday.
Ennis is being held on $500,000 bail, according to city records, and is next due in court on Feb. 8.
Herrera was remanded without bail on Nov. 28, according to Katz’s office. Jail records say he is due in court Feb. 3.
Police say they responded to a call of a man shot in front of a residence near 231st Street and 148th Avenue in Brookville on Aug. 7. There they found McDonald shot in the chest and a 24-year-old man hit in the leg.
McDonald was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to the medical center by private means, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Katz’s office says Herrera was the man who allegedly shot at a group of four individuals, including McDonald and Ennis. The charges allege Ennis returned fire at Herrera.
The New York Post reports McDonald was the older brother of Demonte McDonald, the 4-year-old the Chronicle previously reported was struck and killed by a car just hours after his older brother’s funeral.
An NYPD release says the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
