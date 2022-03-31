Two fires broke out in Jamaica on Thursday just hours apart and a 10-minute drive away from each other, according to Google Maps.
The first blaze, located at 138-18 101 Ave., was reported at 7:06 p.m. and firefighters arrived within three minutes, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
There was heavy fire at 101 Plumbing & Electrical Supplies, according to the FDNY’s acting Chief of Department John Hodgens.
“We had heavy smoke coming from a one-story commercial building … and a collapse of parts of the interior of the building,” Hodgens said at press conference on March 30.
The five-alarm fire at Plumbing & Electrical, which housed a shop and an industrial warehouse, required more than 200 firefighters and EMS workers dispatched from 44 units, according to the FDNY.
“We have no injuries reported,” said Hodgens. “Our chief concern is containing this fire and preventing it from spreading to the buildings on either side of it. We are going to be here for a while.”
The city Department of Environmental Protection had to step in to help contain the fire because of water pressure issues, according to Hodgens.
“We didn’t have enough water coming out from the hydrant main system,” said the fire chief. “We needed DEP to step in and help us isolate [the problem] to get better water pressure.”
Cars had to also be moved for firefighters to put out the blaze, added Hodgens.
“Sometimes we have to use tow trucks to move them,” he said. “We need to get the apparatus into the building to be effective.”
Houses also surrounded the electrical supply store, which was also a cause of concern for Hodgens.
“We addressed that immediately,” said Hodgens. “The fire is contained to 101 Electrical Supplies.”
The fire at the supply store was under control at 1:11 a.m., according to the FDNY.
The city Department of Buildings arrived at the scene late last night and conducted structural stability inspections, according to a DOB spokesman. Inspectors documented extensive fire damage to the property, including the collapse of the building’s roof. The adjoining premise suffered damage to its garage and due to the severity of the damage and the interest of public safety, a full vacate order was issued.
Two firefighters were injured, according to the FDNY. One was transported to a local hospital and the other was treated on the scene.
“There is a lot of heavy debris,” said FDNY Battalion Chief James Fleming of the Bronx, who came to check that another fire did not ignite at the shop on March 31.
Firefighters were checking the building at three-hour intervals to make sure there weren’t new fires and the shop was also being assessed for asbestos, according to Fleming. A fence was also put up around the supply store to prevent bystanders from going near it and the block surrounding it was closed off by members of the NYPD as engineers inspected the building.
“Just looking at it ... that building is a 100 percent loss,” said Fleming.
The co-owner of O Lavrador Restaurant, which is one block away, learned about the fire at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“I’m so saddened to learn of this,” said Manuela Henriques “we like to support local businesses. This is a small closed-knit family. Everybody knows everybody here.”
Building owner Lakhinder Multani was upset about the destruction to his store, which he opened two years ago. He estimates that hundreds of thousands worth of damage was done and he had a new shipment of products from local vendors that arrived the day of the fire at his electrical supply store.
“We left here at 6 p.m.,” Multani said about himself and his seven-to-eight employees. He is still waiting for his insurance company to come and assess the damage. “We had a lot of stuff. We had a boxes, electrical wires, tubs, bases a lot of stuff.”
A second fire occurred at 153-12 Hillside Ave. at a two-story at a vacant commercial building that was once used as a Nissan car dealership, according to the DOB.
The fire on Hillside Avenue was reported at 9:24 p.m. and the FDNY responded to it within four minutes. There was heavy fire on arrival at the former car dealership and 138 firefighters and EMS personnel were dispatched from 33 units to the three-alarm fire. No people were hurt during the fire and it was placed under control at 12:08 a.m.
The DOB inspected the building for structural stability early in the morning on March 31, according to a DOB spokesman. The inspectors observed severe fire damage throughout the property, including holes in the roof, broken windows and severely charred floors. Sections of the second floor had also collapsed into the first, however, the building’s steel structural I-beams were intact and unaffected.
A vacate order was also issued for the former car dealership for public safety.
The owner of the former car dealership, who wished to remain anonymous, said that engineers were still inspecting the buildings and he wasn’t sure if arson played a role in the fire of the vacant space, which had graffiti on the windows.
The dealership had been empty for three months and he still had plans for the building, which he said had no graffiti on it when he last saw it two days ago. He is also waiting for an assessment of the building from his insurance company.
The block surrounding the dealership was closed off to the public with police tape and DEP and National Grid were both at the scene.
Both fires remain under investigation.
