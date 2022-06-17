Despite initial reports that no residents had been injured as a 5-alarm fire tore through multiple homes Friday afternoon in South Richmond Hill, the FDNY announced later in the evening that two deceased people had been recovered from the scene.
Friday night, the FDNY told the Chronicle that there are “no pedigrees at this time” and that “searches continue.”
The fire began at approximately 1:30 this afternoon, neighbors said. By 2:15, it had been declared a 2-alarm fire, and within less than an hour, it had been upped to 5-alarms. As the FDNY worked to calm the blaze on 125th Street between Liberty Avenue and 107th Avenue, neighbors stood on the sidewalk and sat on their stoops, watching in awe at the cloud of smoke.
Residents told the Chronicle that the block is a tight-knit community; that was clear as some comforted their neighbors; meanwhile, others walked up and down the block, handing out water bottles to firefighters and police officers.
As many of six houses were affected by the fire, with three — 104-20, 104-18 and 104-16 — taking the lion’s share of the damage. 104-14, to the right of those three, had been scorched on one side. Two homes across the street had their windows blown out.
A fairly narrow street, many of the homes are quite close together, making it plausible for fire to spread across several of them. On top of that, Friday afternoon was particiluarly windy, which only made the fire bigger.
Though the FDNY press office said that the cause is not yet known, Rafina Sanstrom, who lives in 104-18 and whose daughter was home when the fire began, said that a backyard propane tank was involved. Fortunately, Sanstrom said, she has family in the area who she and her family can stay with in the meantime. Red Cross officers were on the scene by 4:30 p.m., working with residents to determine how best to assist them.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
