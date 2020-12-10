The arrival of cooler weather appears to have coincided with a continued cooling off of gunplay in the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct.
Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, the Jamaica precinct’s commanding officer, said things appear to have turned around from shooting increases in late summer at Tuesday evening’s Zoom meeting of the 103rd Precinct Community Council.
“Violent incidents since August have been slowing,” Tavalaro said at the start of his monthly report. “We’ve been able to focus on some of the smaller things. I’m kind of thankful that we got out of that situation. We were getting a shooting every five to seven days.”
Tavalaro said the precinct had gone 14 days without a shooting before back-to-back incidents on Dec. 4 and 5. The first, he said, near the 95 Hotel on 95th Avenue in Jamaica resulted in one victim receiving a graze wound to the head.
The second one took place on Liberty Avenue near 180th Street, where a car was stopped at a traffic light. A second car pulled up, with an occupant firing into the first car, wounding a female passenger.
Shooting incidents year-to-date have increased more than 208 percent, at 37 up from 12 a year ago. Shooting victims in the 103rd are up 275 percent, with 45 as opposed to 12 a year ago.
The Liberty Avenue shooting brought Tavalaro around to the monthly talk that seemingly every precinct commander now has down to memory — stolen cars, particularly those left running while their owners run briefly into a house, store or coffee shop.
“GLAs [grand larceny auto] are not just a problem in the precinct but the borough and the city as a whole,” Tavalaro said.
He added that the consequences have been far more serious than joyriders, pointing to a recent incident in the neighboring 113th Precinct in South Jamaica where two people grabbed a car with a child in the back.
“The owner acted quickly,” Tavalaro said. “He flagged down another car. We were able to catch them, but that was a scary moment.”
He also said many carelessly left cars are damaged — and damage others — when they are taken by teens who are not experienced drivers.
And then, he said, many car thefts result in far worse.
“It’s all coming back to violence,” the CO said. “More and more. These cars are being used in acts of violence ... Just be mindful and be smart about it. Turn your car off.”
State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D Queens Village) brought up what he and Tavalaro both said has been a disturbing proliferation of outdoor “fight nights” where individuals engage in unsanctioned amateur boxing matches in streets and parks, complete with spectators and sometimes paid fighters and wagering.
Vanel said they were occurring in but not limited to the Hollis area.
Tavalaro said they are aware of the fights, and that they have been tracking them over social media when possible. He also said they appear to have found an indoor venue with winter closing in.
Sgt. Khadija Faison of the precinct’s Community Affairs Unit said there have been efforts to try and link the participants with legal and supervised gyms and other programs.
